Anchorage man sentenced to over 23 years for sex trafficking, drug offenses

(Source: Gray News)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:33 PM AKST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska announced Thursday that 29-year-old Davon Smith was sentenced to nearly 24 years of prison on three charges related to sex trafficking and one count of intent to distribute heroin.

“Through manipulation and abuse, the defendant coerced adults and minors to perform commercial sex acts for his own financial gain,” Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office said in a press release. “With a victim-centered approach, the FBI and our partners on the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, will continue investigating and holding accountable those who commit such reprehensible crimes.”

The Department of Justice press release said that Smith was sentenced to 285 months — nearly 24 years — in a federal prison to be followed by 20 years of supervised release. The six-day trial ended with a jury taking just one day to deliberate before finding Smith guilty on all four charges.

“It is impossible to overstate the trauma done by trafficking minors and other vulnerable persons,” U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr said. “And trafficking deadly opioids unleashes other terrible harms. By working so hard to see that justice was done in this case, the FBI, Anchorage Police Department, and the prosecutors of the U.S. Attorney’s Office have made Alaska safer.”

Smith was charged with one count of benefitting from a sex trafficking enterprise, one count of sex trafficking an adult by force, and one count of sex trafficking a minor. Smith had a previous felony drug conviction and was on federally supervised release at the time he committed his offenses.

Assistant U.S. Attorney’s Jennifer Ivers and Adam Alexander prosecuted the case that was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department and FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

