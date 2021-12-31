Anchorage’s Mario Chalmers signs 10-day contract to return to Miami Heat

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bartlett High School graduate Mario Chalmers is making a comeback to the NBA, signing a 10-day contract with the Miami Heat on Thursday, first reported by The Athletic.

The Miami Heat are signing guard Mario Chalmers to a 10-day contract, agent Jerry Dianis tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Chalmers won two NBA championships with the Heat. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 30, 2021

The Anchorage-raised point guard spent eight of his nine seasons with Miami (2008-2016), winning two NBA championships with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in 2012 and 2013. Chalmers last played in the NBA in 2018 with the Memphis Grizzlies and has since competed professionally in Italy, Greece and in the Big3 League.

Miami Heat's LeBron James, center, touches hands with Dwyane Wade (3) as they walk with Mario Chalmers (15)during overtime of Game 2 in their NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, May 30, 2012, in Miami. The Heat defeated the Celtics 115-111 in overtime. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky | AP)

A champion at every level, Chalmers won a state title with Bartlett in 2003, an NCAA National Championship with the Kansas Jayhawks in 2008, and a pair of NBA rings. Chalmers signed with the Denver Nuggets’ G-League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold on December 18, kickstarting his NBA comeback.

FILE - In this Monday, April 7, 2008, file photo, Kansas' Mario Chalmers shoots a three pointer to take the game in to overtime against Memphis during the championship game at the NCAA college basketball Final Four in San Antonio. Kansas defeated Memphis 75-68 in overtime. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) (Mark Humphrey | AP)

Miami’s Wednesday night matchup with the San Antonio Spurs was postponed after the Heat did not have enough healthy players to suit up due to injury and COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/fQZ2ZC8Zed — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 29, 2021

The Heat are scheduled to visit the Houston Rockets Friday at 3 p.m. AKST.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.