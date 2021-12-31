Advertisement

Ending 2021 with a large winter storm

New Year’s Eve sees snow in Southcentral, heavy snow in Southeast
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:09 PM AKST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large low pressure system is moving across the Southwest and into Southcentral Alaska on Thursday evening. This storm will produce snow for the Southcentral region and eventually it spreads to Southeast Alaska and to the Pacific Northwest.

Snowfall is expected to begin in the Anchorage area as Friday begins. Snow totals are expected to be 3 to 6 inches in the city and generally through the region.

Interior communities will see winter storm warnings, weather advisories, and winter storm watches as the storm moves through. As the storm moves southeast, cold air sets up for an extended stay. The coming 2022 cold snap will encompass most of the state for the first week of the new year.

For Southeast Alaska, a winter storm warning has been issued ahead of the storm’s arrival. Friday night to Saturday is when the heaviest of the snow will fall. Amounts will be high, too. Estimates of 6 to 16 inches, and up to 24 inches of snow could fall over the region. That is a tough way to usher in the new year.

The hot spot for Alaska on Thursday was Dutch Harbor with 52 degrees. The cold spot was Atqasuk, which dropped to 41 below.

