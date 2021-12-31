Ice maze at Alaska State Fairgrounds nearing completion, still work left to do

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It has been well over a month since the Alaska State Fair announced on its social media page that a new wintertime attraction would be coming to the fairgrounds; The Ice Maze. Over 1,000 likes and nearly 900 shares later, there still has yet to be an opening date set for the frozen labyrinth.

Cory Livingood, owner-operator and sole builder of the maze, says he’s had a number of setbacks since planning the event back in October, including weather and equipment issues.

“I’m not super disappointed by the date, like I think that we’re still on track. I just have a lot of work left to do and so to announce an opening date at this point is just still too early for me,” Livingood said. “Nobody knows what goes into it. It’s not blocks of ice that we’re just stacking and then it’s open. It’s walls that I’ve created and I’ve created a mess in the process that now I have to clean up and finish.”

As one walks through the web of icicle-covered hallways it’s obvious that the maze is one continuous block of ice. The walls are completed, but the ground still requires more work to make it walkable without having to wear ice cleats. Livingood has been using ice picks to clear debris in the walkways by hand but the process is laboring and time-consuming. He took to social media to recruit help but the response was underwhelming so he’s looking to use a small excavator to complete the work.

Once completed, Livingood is confident that it will break a Guinness Book world record for the largest ice maze ever built and plans to submit measurements for certification. The current record was out of Buffalo, New York in 2010 that measured just over a quarter of an acre in size. But for now, people need to wait a little longer to be able to explore the frigid, potentially record-breaking attraction.

“I want this thing to be open just as much as anybody else does,” laughed Livingood.

Once The Ice Maze has an official opening date it will be announced on their social media site and tickets will go on sale on Alaska State Fair’s website. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for youth under 12, and free for children under 2 years old. A 10% discount is available to seniors ages 65 and older, as well as active and veteran members of the military and their families.

