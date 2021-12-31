Advertisement

Northbound Glenn Highway closed temporarily due to multi-vehicle collision

Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:13 PM AKST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The northbound lanes of the Glenn Highway near the Old Glenn Highway were temporarily closed on Friday for a multi-vehicle collision, according to Anchorage police and the Alaska State Troopers.

Police wrote in a community alert that traffic was being diverted through the “Palmer alternate/Old Glenn Highway.”

Matanuska-Susitna Borough Department of Emergency Services Director Ken Barkley reported that the collision involved six vehicles, but no injuries.

Anchorage police reported the highway was reopened by 2:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with additional information.

