Northbound Glenn Highway closed temporarily due to multi-vehicle collision

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The northbound lanes of the Glenn Highway near the Old Glenn Highway were temporarily closed on Friday for a multi-vehicle collision, according to Anchorage police and the Alaska State Troopers.

Police wrote in a community alert that traffic was being diverted through the “Palmer alternate/Old Glenn Highway.”

Matanuska-Susitna Borough Department of Emergency Services Director Ken Barkley reported that the collision involved six vehicles, but no injuries.

Anchorage police reported the highway was reopened by 2:30 p.m.

