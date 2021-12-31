Advertisement

One dead in Mountain View house fire

The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a house fire early Friday morning that left one...
The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a house fire early Friday morning that left one person dead and two others hospitalized.(Alaska's News Source)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:17 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a house fire early Friday morning that left one person dead and two others hospitalized.

A spokesperson with the department said 17 units responded to the blaze on North Hoyt Street in Mountain View. The department said two people were sent to the hospital and a third person was declared dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

