Reminder: Fireworks illegal in Municipality of Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As New Year’s Eve rolls around once more, the Anchorage Police Department wants to remind residents that fireworks are illegal within the municipality.

Save a potential $300 fine and attend the city’s New Year’s Eve Celebration to watch the only fireworks display legally allowed within Anchorage city limits on Friday night. The party starts at 7 p.m. with the fireworks show set to begin at 8 p.m.

There will also be an outdoor party downtown featuring live music from a local band and DJ in EasyPark’s Chinook lot on 3rd Avenue and E Street. The party wraps up at 9 p.m.

However, fireworks are allowed on private property within the Matanuska-Susitna Borough on New Year’s Eve beginning at 6 p.m. and ending 1 a.m. The three cities of Palmer, Wasilla and Houston have their own rules when it comes to fireworks within their boundaries. Be sure to check local regulations before using them.

At Gorilla Fireworks in Houston, Manager Samantha Parsons said they’re an Alaska tradition.

“It’s a beautiful time to do them,” she said. “There’s nothing like lighting up that dark winter sky with beautiful colors.”

Parsons said fireworks need to be operated with responsible adult supervision.

“They’re not a toy,” she said.

Parsons also said that people need to be sure they know how to use them first. The staff at Gorilla Fireworks are trained and can help walk people through firework operation.

She also emphasized following the rules of the borough.

“Be a good neighbor,” Parsons said. “Have fun and be done by 1.”

