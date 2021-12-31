Snow transitions to high winds as Alaska rings in 2022

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On-and-off snow showers have been falling across Southcentral and will continue to do so as the last few hours of 2021 come to an end. While no significant amounts of snow can be expected, many areas will see 1 to 3 inches, with localized heavier amounts across Prince William Sound, Copper River Basin and near Talkeetna. As the low shifts to the east, it will lead to significant snow and dangerous travel conditions for Southeast.

A winter storm warning is in effect until noon Saturday for most of the Panhandle, where up to a foot and a half of snow is possible. With such heavy snow and breezy conditions, avalanche concerns will be an issue for Juneau heading into the first few days of 2022.

From Southcentral to Southeast, the snow will come to an end for all by Sunday, when the coldest air of the season will spill into the region. Initially we’ll see highs on New Year’s Day remain in the teens for Southcentral and near freezing for Southeast, but as the low pulls out of the region a tight pressure gradient will set up. This will lead to extremely windy conditions across Southcentral. Winds will begin to pick up overnight Friday into Saturday, with the highest winds arriving into Saturday evening. For much of Southcentral, winds gusting 30 to 40 mph will be likely through the day, with gusts up to 70 mph possible across Kodiak and 75 mph through the Matanuska Valley. Not only will these high winds lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility at times, but we’ll see bitter cold air spill into the region.

Wind chills will also be an issue through Saturday and Sunday, where parts of Southcentral north of Willow will see wind chills near minus-40. Needless to say, you’ll want to bundle up as the first week of the new year arrives. Temperatures through all of next week will remain in the single digits, with overnight lows falling anywhere from 5 to 20 below zero, the coldest of which will be near Kenai, the Valley and the Copper River Basin.

Southeast will also see bitter cold make a return to the region, of which could be record-breaking to some. Juneau could see four consecutive mornings of below-zero lows, which hasn’t occurred since 1996.

Bundle up and stay safe as we welcome in the new year!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.