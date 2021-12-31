Top Sports Moments of 2021: #5 Dramatic Iron Dog finish leads to confusion, surprises

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the countdown to the New Year begins, so does Alaska’s Sports Source’s countdown of top sports moments from 2021.

Team 6, Robby Schachle and Brad George, won the 2021 Iron Dog in dramatic fashion, coming from behind to finish race in 50 hours, 26 minutes, and 4 seconds.

At the Puntilla checkpoint, the final checkpoint along the 2,645 mile trail, Schachle and George trailed Team 14 by 28 minutes and did not react as if they were the first team to cross the finish line.

“We thought we were in second place and we pulled in and everybody’s screaming ‘you did it, you did it, you did it.’” George said

“Then they were like, ‘you won!’ we had no idea.”

The remainder of the countdown will be published www.alaskasnewssource.com/sports/ as they are revealed.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.