Top Sports Moments of 2021: No. 3, Reinstatements and revivals of UAA Athletics

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the countdown to the new year approaches its end, so does Alaska’s Sports Source’s countdown of top sports moments from 2021.

In August 2020, the University of Alaska Anchorage eliminated four athletic programs, and before 2021 ended, all were reinstated after reaching their fundraising deadlines handed out by the UA Board of Regents.

The alpine ski programs were officially reinstated by mid-January after reaching their fundraising goal of $628,000 and were back on the slopes with having only missed two preseason events. The skiers will get back to collegiate action at the US Nationals/Utah Invite this Sunday after some FIS skiing.

This summer, the gymnastics program got the nod to compete this season after securing enough money for one year. They have currently raised over $560,000 of their $888,000 target through their GoFundMe campaign. The green and gold’s first competition since reinstatement is set for Jan. 21 against University of California-Davis at the Alaska Airlines Center.

The hockey program had the most financially daunting task, needing to raise $3 million by Aug. 31, and on that exact day, the Division I program was reinstated and have the gears in motion to hit the ice for the 2022-23 season.

The remainder of the countdown will be published on the Alaska’s Sports Source page as it is revealed.

Editor’s note: Alaska’s News Source makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

