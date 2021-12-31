Top Sports Moments of 2021: No. 4, East boys, Bartlett girls basketball post perfect seasons

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the countdown to the New Year begins, so does Alaska’s Sports Source’s countdown of top sports moments from 2021.

The East Anchorage High School boys program and the Bartlett girls could simply not be beat on the hardwood, capping off undefeated seasons on their way to Class 4A state championships.

The Thunderbirds went 17-0 for their whopping 17th title, while the Golden Bears brought home their first state championship in 43 years.

The remainder of the countdown will be published at alaskasnewssource.com/sports/ as they are revealed.

