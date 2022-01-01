Alaska Marine Highway wants to get idled ferry back into service and pay $250,000 for recruitment help

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Marine Highway System wants to get an idled ferry back into service as other ships undergo repairs. The state is also soliciting bids for a $250,000 contract to help with recruitment of qualified mariners.

Work on the M/V Matanuska has been delayed, leading to cancellation of a Bellingham sailing to Haines and Skagway on Jan. 24. The 58-year-old ship is expected to be back in service at the end of January.

The ship needed steel repairs, but additional steel damage was discovered during its annual overhaul.

“It will unfortunately take them longer to get to the ship and to make the repairs that are needed to get it back into service,” said Shannon McCarthy, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

The department is now seeing whether it can get the idled M/V Tazlina operating again. That news is frustrating to the unions who represent ferry workers.

“It’s the union’s opinion this could have been done earlier,” said Ben Goldrich, regional director of the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association. “Of course, we’re not the state, and there may have been some issues that we missed.”

Earlier in the month, department officials said it was not possible to get crews working on the M/V Tazlina this winter. The department has been looking at hiring private operators to fill long service gaps for Southeast communities like Gustavus, Pelican and Hoonah.

Earling Walli, regional director of the Inlandboatsmen’s Union, is confused why the M/V Tazlina was not available.

“If all the boats are in layup, except for the Tazlina, there shouldn’t be a crewing issue,” he said.

A new invitation to bid was issued on Friday for supplemental private ferry service for Juneau, Skagway and communities in southern Southeast Alaska like Ketchikan and Craig. It states that the Juneau and Skagway sailings could be completed by the M/V Tazlina if it is “activated.”

A spokesperson for the department did not respond to a request for comment on the new contract before publication.

Goldrich is skeptical. He refers to the idea of hiring private operators as “at best, a stop-gap remedy.”

“The marine highway should have a sufficient budget to operate for all of Alaska,” he said.

So, what has changed in the past month that makes bringing the M/V Tazlina back into service a possibility?

“Just a matter of absolute determination to see if we could crew that up,” McCarthy said.

She explained that the department is still trying to determine if the M/V Tazlina can be used this winter. If it is, it could end up sailing to serve communities in the Upper Lynn Canal.

“Everything is on the table right now,” McCarthy said.

State solicits bids for recruitment help

The state is looking to hire a firm on a $250,000 contract for help recruiting roughly 50 qualified mariners, including junior engineers and able-bodied seamen.

“There is a national shortage of maritime workers,” McCarthy said.

Those shortages impact Alaska’s ferry workers who need to pick up the slack.

“They’re absolutely having to do more,” Walli said.

The state has recently hired a few dozen stewards, which is an entry-level position, often allowing new hires to work up and gain more maritime qualifications. But Walli says there has been a notable drop off of college students starting their careers at the Alaska Marine Highway System.

“It is not news to the union, not news to the state,” Goldrich said about the shortages.

He explained that there has been attrition and retirements. Ferry workers are working more hours when they can be earning more elsewhere.

“They want to enjoy some time off for their families,” Goldrich said. “And if they’re not getting that, they might as well be shipping out deep sea where they can make more money.”

But there is an appreciation that the state now doesn’t lay off ferry workers in the winter as much as it did the past. Walli said the unions want to work with the state to hire more staff.

