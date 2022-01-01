Cold air and strong winds start 2022

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska ends 2021 with a winter wallop.

Hurricane force winds, heavy snow and extremely low wind chills have marked New Year’s Eve in different parts of the state. The hurricane force winds will develop around Kodiak Island on Saturday.

High winds will also blast in from the north for the Matanuska Valley to Anchorage area as the new year begins. A high wind warning will go into effect Saturday afternoon in the Matanuska Valley and a watch covers the Anchorage area.

Wind chills to 65 below in the Southeast Brooks Range. Winter weather advisories for blowing snow and wind chills will persist in the Interior. Southeast Alaska will be dealing with the storm for much of the weekend. The Klondike Highway, Skagway and Downtown Juneau are going to see northeast winds of 30-40 mph, gusting to 60 mph Saturday evening through Sunday night. This ushers in very cold air to the region that saw heavy amounts of snow this last week of 2021.

A cold start to the new year for a majority of the largest state in the U.S. Happy New Year, Alaska.

