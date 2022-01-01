Ellie’s Furcast: Ringing in the New Year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s the last Furcast of the year. Fireworks are illegal in the municipality of Anchorage, but the Anchorage Downtown Partnership will be lighting up the night sky with their annual fireworks show and celebration.

Big bangs are not a dog’s best friend, so it’s important to be prepared for the night so you can keep your best friend happy and safe.

If you’ll be out of the home, put them in a place where they feel safe like a kennel or bedroom. Playing music or putting on a TV show can help drown out the noise, and give them a special treat to keep them distracted. Always make sure your pet is wearing an ID tag with an updated phone number. If you happen to find a stray pet, the Anchorage Animal Care and Control night time drop off kennels are available.

