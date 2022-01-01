Fireworks, live music and Miss America will help ring in the New Year in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fireworks will again light up the sky over Anchorage, as the city welcomes the new year.

The Anchorage Downtown Partnership is hosting a News Year’s Eve Celebration from 7-9 p.m. Friday. Fireworks start at 8 p.m.

People who gather in the EasyPark Chinook Lot at the corner of 3rd Avenue and and E Street are able to watch the fireworks from their car, and listen to music on their radios that accompanied them. Those interested can tune into the music simulcast on KONR 106.1.

This year features a lot more activities, including live music, a sledding hill, and a chance to meet the new Miss America, Anchorage’s Emma Broyles.

The Anchorage Downtown Partnership organized the celebration, and will greet 2022 in a way not seen in two years.

“We’ve really recognized that outside is best, and especially for events, it’s just a great way for our community to connect,” said Partnership Executive Director Amanda Moser. “And so we were really excited for the opportunity to bring New Year’s Eve back downtown, and back as an opportunity for our community to come out and celebrate.”

The Anchorage Downtown Partnership also encourages you to park at the J.C. Penny garage if your celebration involves alcohol. Moser said you can park for $5, and don’t have to move it before 11 p.m. New Year’s Day.

