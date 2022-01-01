The Grind faces staffing shortage as winter weather brings in more customers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When the lines are popping on the Alyeska slopes, the lines are most likely long at the local coffee shop in Girdwood, The Grind.

Owner John O’Leary said once the slopes open up for the season, the coffee shop blossoms as they have more foot traffic coming in from visitors.

“We’re very much dependent on the weather, just like the mountain is,” O’Leary said. “Sometimes if it snows a lot, I might see it go down just because it’s harder to get to and from Anchorage to here because the roads but at the same time, more snow also means more people to go ride.”

O’Leary said that summer tends to be the coffee shop’s busiest season. Coming out of fall when things die down for a few months, O’Leary says business quickly jumps right back once the snow falls in the winter. The Grind goes from days where O’Leary would see hours without any customers to days where there is no standing room at all.

“The 10th is when the mountain opened and then that’s when definitely we saw more. You know it probably increased maybe 50% on average days. And I’d say, anywhere between 70 and 90% on like weekend days,” O’Leary said.

However, The Grind is currently facing a staff shortage. O’Leary said this has to do with the housing shortage in Girdwood causing potential employees to struggle finding housing in the area. Despite the shortage, O’Leary said their team environment has allowed them to keep thriving.

“Yeah, we are short staffed but we, you know, we make up with it,” O’Leary said. “It’s a difference between waiting two minutes for your mocha versus five minutes for your mocha.”

Usually, O’Leary said The Grind can manage to run with just one person behind the counter. However, when the winter months hit and more customers come through, it can cause more struggles.

“It’s hard to keep up, on you know, shoveling every day,” O’Leary said. “When we open, we might have a line. At the same time, you’ve got to make sure it’s safe for entry. So those are little things but they are all manageable.”

The Grind said they are currently looking to hire more employees. They do not expect things to slow down until the rain hits.

