Advertisement

Police: Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured

Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes...
Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes later.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:09 PM AKST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two people have been shot and wounded following an apparent altercation at the Mall of America, sending New Year’s Eve shoppers scrambling for safety and placing the Minneapolis mall on temporary lockdown.

Bloomington Police Department officials say the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and another person was grazed.

Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes later.

Police say no arrests have been made and the suspect is believed to have fled the mall.

They say the shooting did not appear to be random.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a house fire early Friday morning that left one...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Mountain View house fire
Anchorage police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and vehicle Wednesday morning...
Woman charged with manslaughter in fatal Mountain View collision
COVID-19
Alaska reports close to 1,000 COVID-19 cases in 2 days, marking sharp increase as omicron continues to spread
A line of cars waits for COVID-19 testing at the Alaska Airlines Center parking lot in...
Lengthy lines form as demand for COVID-19 tests in Anchorage rises
Alaska State Troopers.
St. Paul couple arrested, accused of killing 2-year-old boy in their custody

Latest News

Fireworks over Anchorage.
Fireworks, live music and Miss America will help ring in the New Year in Anchorage
FILE - The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year's Eve is displayed in...
Limited revelers return to Times Square to usher in 2022
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
‘So many memories’: Over 500 homes feared destroyed by Colorado wildfires
Alaska State Troopers
Northbound Glenn Highway closed temporarily due to multi-vehicle collision