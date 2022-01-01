Top Sports Moments of 2021: No. 2, Dallas Seavey wins historic 5th Iditarod

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the countdown to the New Year begins, so does Alaska’s Sports Source’s countdown of top sports moments from 2021.

Dallas Seavey captured his fifth Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race title at the 49th running of the historic race, tying Rick Swenson for the most all-time wins. The 34 year old finished the 1,000-mile race in 7 days, 14 hours, 8 minutes and 57 seconds.

Seavey was towards the top of the pack for much of the race, winning four additional awards along the trail: the Northrim Bank Achieve More Award, Ryan Air Gold Coast Award, First Musher to the Yukon Award and Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Iditarod Award.

