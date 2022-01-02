Advertisement

Application period open for Permanent Fund Dividends

Alaskan residents can now apply for their 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend.
Alaskan residents can now apply for their 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:18 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan residents can now apply for their 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend.

The application period for the yearly dividends opened on New Year’s Day at 9 a.m. and will remain open until March 31. Alaska residents can apply online or in person at dividend information offices in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau.

To attain a dividend, Alaskans must have been a resident for an entire calendar year prior to the application date and and intend to remain a resident.

Last year, an estimated 643,000 Alaskans received $1,114 dividend checks in October.

