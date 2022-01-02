Application period open for Permanent Fund Dividends

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan residents can now apply for their 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend.

The application period for the yearly dividends opened on New Year’s Day at 9 a.m. and will remain open until March 31. Alaska residents can apply online or in person at dividend information offices in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau.

To attain a dividend, Alaskans must have been a resident for an entire calendar year prior to the application date and and intend to remain a resident.

Last year, an estimated 643,000 Alaskans received $1,114 dividend checks in October.

