Application period open for Permanent Fund Dividends
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:18 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan residents can now apply for their 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend.
The application period for the yearly dividends opened on New Year’s Day at 9 a.m. and will remain open until March 31. Alaska residents can apply online or in person at dividend information offices in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau.
To attain a dividend, Alaskans must have been a resident for an entire calendar year prior to the application date and and intend to remain a resident.
Last year, an estimated 643,000 Alaskans received $1,114 dividend checks in October.
