Fireworks, Miss America, and music help ring in new year in Anchorage

By Dave Leval
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:03 PM AKST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Downtown Partnership hoped everything would go off with a bang to mark its first full New Year’s Eve celebration in two years, and not just with the fireworks.

A massive crowd filled the Easy Park Chinook Lot at the corner of 3rd Avenue and E Street. Some traveled quite a distance to ring in the new year.

“Wanted to get away from Soldotna for a little bit and came to enjoy the festival,” said Tai Lepule, a football coach at Soldotna High School.

The New Year’s Eve celebration is not new to Emma Broyles. What is different is it’s her first as Alaska’s first Miss America. She had no shortage of fans who wanted to meet her.

Crowds also gathered around the stage to listen to the various bands who performed. Some kids enjoyed what they heard, as they also saw an activity of their own to enjoy.

They slid downhill on the sled area set up for them.

It turned out to be a night of fun for everyone.

“We’re having so much fun,” Gabriela Zych said. “We met Miss America, and everything. Super cool.”

The main event did not disappoint either, as fireworks lit up the downtown sky to mark the end of one year, and the start of the new one.

