Windy start to 2022

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What a way to ring in the New Year. Strong, northerly winds of 25 to 35 mph sustained with gusts of 70 mph in the Valley, and 50 mph in Anchorage, will continue through the overnight. In Anchorage, gusts will increase to 60 mph Sunday morning before gradually beginning to subside Sunday evening. For this reason, High Wind Warnings are in effect for both the Valley and the entire Anchorage metro until 6 p.m. Sunday. If traveling, please use extra caution, and keep a firm grip on the steering wheel.

These winds are ushering bitter cold arctic air back into Southcentral. Temperatures overnight and Sunday will hover in the upper single digits to low teens, but those winds will make it feel like it’s 5 to 15 degrees below zero. Once the wind subsides, temperatures at night will drop below zero for Anchorage, then struggle to climb back into the low single digits for highs for much of the first week back to work and school of 2022.

Stay warm and safe everyone, and again, wishing you a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year!

