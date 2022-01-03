Air travel improving but many passengers still dealing with delays

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ida Stein waited to fly home to Kotzebue from Anchorage after she and her family cut short their vacation to Las Vegas.

“We basically waited for two days to get on with Alaska Airlines,” Stein said. “When we finally did, we had to take whatever seats we can, whatever flight we can, an overnight layover in Seattle, split up our family, take two different flights. and we’re finally here in the great state of Alaska.”

The Steins arrived Saturday morning, and are among those plagued by massive delays and cancellations that continue to affect the airline industry due to winter weather, staff shortages, and COVID-19 concerns.

Seattle’s Sea-Tac Airport is one of the airports that is recovering from the problems that began around Christmas. Those scheduling difficulties involved flights to and from Anchorage, mostly operated by Alaska Airlines.

Things continued to improve Saturday. However, one problem remains: bags continue to pile up at the Alaska Airlines baggage claim area. Employees declined to go on camera but said it’s only getting worse.

The Steins have their luggage. There’s just one thing missing.

“My daughter is on her way as we speak,” said Stein. “She had to take a later flight.”

Meanwhile, Stein said it could be three more days before they finally get home. That left her with some last-minute details to take care of until then.

“We have another layover with a party of seven, with 14 bags,” Stein said. “We have to get a rental car, a hotel, you name it.”

She has time to take care of all of that while Stein and her family wait for a flight home, and an end to a vacation they will never forget.

