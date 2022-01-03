Advertisement

Air travel improving but many passengers still dealing with delays

By Dave Leval
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ida Stein waited to fly home to Kotzebue from Anchorage after she and her family cut short their vacation to Las Vegas.

“We basically waited for two days to get on with Alaska Airlines,” Stein said. “When we finally did, we had to take whatever seats we can, whatever flight we can, an overnight layover in Seattle, split up our family, take two different flights. and we’re finally here in the great state of Alaska.”

The Steins arrived Saturday morning, and are among those plagued by massive delays and cancellations that continue to affect the airline industry due to winter weather, staff shortages, and COVID-19 concerns.

Seattle’s Sea-Tac Airport is one of the airports that is recovering from the problems that began around Christmas. Those scheduling difficulties involved flights to and from Anchorage, mostly operated by Alaska Airlines.

Things continued to improve Saturday. However, one problem remains: bags continue to pile up at the Alaska Airlines baggage claim area. Employees declined to go on camera but said it’s only getting worse.

The Steins have their luggage. There’s just one thing missing.

“My daughter is on her way as we speak,” said Stein. “She had to take a later flight.”

Meanwhile, Stein said it could be three more days before they finally get home. That left her with some last-minute details to take care of until then.

“We have another layover with a party of seven, with 14 bags,” Stein said. “We have to get a rental car, a hotel, you name it.”

She has time to take care of all of that while Stein and her family wait for a flight home, and an end to a vacation they will never forget.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Glenn Highway nearly impassable due to whiteout conditions
Power outages are occurring on New Year’s Day across Southcentral Alaska.
Power outages occurring across Southcentral Alaska
Trees lay across downed power lines in the Mat-Su.
Strong winds affecting power, travel in Mat-Su
Members of the Alaska National Guard in the Fairbanks area are stepping in to provide...
Alaska National Guard activated to assist in weather-related Fairbanks evacuations
Alaska State Troopers reported that a newborn child was found in a cardboard box at the...
Abandoned child found in Fairbanks

Latest News

While flight delays are improving, baggage claims are full of unclaimed bags.
Airline travel difficulties are easing, but unclaimed bags are piling up
Power outages struck across Southcentral Alaska on Saturday.
Thousands of Mat-Su residents were without power on Saturday
Winds over 80 mph caused whiteout conditions and briefly closed the Glenn Highway on Saturday....
The Glenn Highway was briefly closed Saturday due to whiteout conditions
Trees lay across downed power lines in the Mat-Su.
Strong winds affecting power, travel in Mat-Su