Anchorage police investigating shooting in Midtown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a shooting in Midtown, and one person has been taken into custody, they said.

According to a community alert, police responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Old Seward Highway and East Tudor Road just before 2 p.m. Monday. Police wrote that there are injuries, but that they don’t know the extent of them yet.

One person has been taken into custody, police wrote.

The intersection is currently shut down and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A department spokesperson said police did not have any additional details at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.