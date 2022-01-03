Another 12 to 18 hours of high winds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Palmer seems to be ground zero for the high wind event that has been occurring across Southcentral since Saturday morning. Peak wind gusts at the airport registered 82 mph, but there was an estimated wind gust of 91 mph early Sunday morning at the Palmer Interchange with the Glen Highway. It has been a tough day in the Valley as these strong winds caused damage to trees, powerlines, and agin created areas of poor visibility from blowing snow. That’s what we refer to as a “ground blizzard.” Please see our news story for additional details on damage, power, and school closings.

Winds will continue to be strong and gusty tonight and then gradually begin to subside during the day on Monday. In Anchorage, gusts of up to 60 mph are possible into the early morning, however, on Sunday gusts in the low 40 mph range were recorded at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. The Valley will also continue to see gusts in the 70 to 80 mph range through the overnight before beginning to taper back into the 40 to 60 mph range Monday afternoon. For this reason, the National Weather Service office in Anchorage decided to extend the High Wind Warnings for both the Valley and the Anchorage metro until 6 a.m. Monday.

The high winds are ushering in another round of bitterly cold, arctic air. When combining the two, feel like temperatures, or wind chill values, have been approaching dangerously low levels of 15 to 30 degrees below zero, especially in the Susitna Valley, Southwest Alaska, the Copper River Basin, and Thompson Pass. Wind Chill Advisories have been issued for these areas through at least Monday.

As Southeast continues to dig out from 10 to 30 inches of snow, strong winds have been on the increase there as well. Juneau, which saw 20 inches of snow over the weekend, had a wind gust of 61 mph Sunday afternoon. Here, too, these winds are ushering the coldest air of the season, and likely the coldest temperatures the region has seen in nearly 10 years.

