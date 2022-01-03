Advertisement

JC Schoonmaker wins freestyle sprint at US Ski National Championships

JC Schoonmaker National Champion
JC Schoonmaker National Champion(Sparky Anderson)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 6:10 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - JC Schoonmaker took first place in the final heat to win the national championship in the freestyle sprint. Schoonmaker had a time of 3 minutes, 21.05 seconds, just narrowly beating the second best time which was 3:21.88.

According to goseawolves.com Schoonmaker’s finish was the highest finish by a Seawolf at the US National Championships since Eric Strabel finished second in 2006 in a race that was held on the same course. Right now UAA is tied for second in overall team points with Colorado both teams trailing Utah.

The national championships are taking place at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway, Utah. Schoonmaker will now take a few days of racing off and get back onto the trails for the 10k/15k Classic Interval Start on Jan. 6.

Tomorrow is a training day before racing begins again with the 7.5k/20k Women and 10k/30k Men Free Mass Start race which takes place on Jan. 4.

