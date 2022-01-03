Knik 200 & 100 finish among Mat-Su wind storms

KNIK LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - For Nic Petit and Cim Smyth, it didn’t matter how hard the wind was blowing.

Petit won the Knik 200 Joe Redington Sr. Memorial Sled Dog race and Smyth won the Knik 100 Bruce Braden Memorial Sled Dog Race Saturday at Knik Lake.

The 200-mile race is a qualifying race for the Iditarod and Yukon Quest, as well as a valuable training opportunity for musher and dog teams. With conditions being as windy as they were, it also gave mushers a chance to feel winds that they might feel again in other races down the road.

Both the 200 and 100 started from the windy Knik Lake, where racers in the 100-mile event raced to Deshka Landing for a layover, then returned to the lake. Racers in the 200-miler traced the exact same route but went through Deshka Landing before turning around at Sheep Creek Lodge.

This is the first time in four years that the races have been run, with the last three events being cancelled due to poor trail conditions.

