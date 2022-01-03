Advertisement

Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:40 AM AKST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The third-largest pizza chain in the U.S. is raising the price of one of its most popular deals.

Little Caesars says its signature $5 Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza will now cost $5.55, an increase of 11%.

But the restaurant chain said the Hot-N-Ready will be better than ever.

The new version will be topped with 33% more pepperoni.

Little Caesars says the new price is a permanent change.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees lay across downed power lines in the Mat-Su.
Strong winds affecting power, travel in Mat-Su
Alaska State Troopers
Glenn Highway nearly impassable due to whiteout conditions
Alaska State Troopers reported that a newborn child was found in a cardboard box at the...
Abandoned child found in Fairbanks
Power outages are occurring on New Year’s Day across Southcentral Alaska.
Power outages occurring across Southcentral Alaska
Alaskan residents can now apply for their 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend.
Application period open for Permanent Fund dividends

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. Monday.
5-year-old boy dies after tree falls on metro Atlanta home
Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to...
Alabama woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic
A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building in...
Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at S.C. apartment building
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Congress’ doctor wants ‘maximal telework’ amid virus surge