Mat-Su residents advised to shelter in place as high winds close schools, damage buildings

MATANUSKA VALLEY, Alaska (KTUU) - Schools are closed and a shelter-in-place advisory is still in effect Monday morning after strong winds over the New Year’s weekend caused widespread power outages across the Matanuska Valley.

Strong winds across the borough knocked out power to over 19,000 Matanuska Electric Association customers at one point on Sunday afternoon. As of Monday morning, the number of customers without power continued to hover around 18,000 to 19,000, according a power outage map provided by the company, around 28% of its customer base.

The National Weather Service extended its high wind warning to 6 p.m. Monday, as sustained hurricane-force gusts hovered around 60 mph.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough is also asking residents to stay put to prevent problems on the Glenn and Parks highways, as a shelter-in-place order that was instituted Sunday continued into Monday.

According to Mat-Su Borough Public Affairs Director Stefan Hinman, two Red Cross shelters are open in the Valley for residents; one at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center at 1001 South Clapp Street, and another at the Mat-Su Senior Services Center in Palmer at 1132 South Chugach Street. The borough said those seeking shelter at the senior services center should enter through the back entrance.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District also cancelled Monday classes as the high winds created dangerous driving conditions. The district posted on its Facebook page that Jan. 3 will be a remote learning day.

A KFC/A&W restaurant in Wasilla suffered significant damage during the wind storm Jan. 2, 2021. (Alaska's News Source)

