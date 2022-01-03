Advertisement

Pentagon chief Austin says he has tested positive for COVID

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov....
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov. 17, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM AKST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home.

In a statement Sunday night, Austin said he plans to attend key meetings and discussions virtually in the coming week “to the degree possible.” He said Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks would represent him in appropriate matters.

Austin said he last met with President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, more than a week before he began to experience symptoms, and had tested negative the morning of that day.

“I have informed my leadership team of my positive test result, as well as the President,” Austin said. “My staff has begun contact tracing and testing of all those with whom I have come into contact over the last week.”

Austin, 68, said he was fully vaccinated and received a booster in October. He said he requested a test Sunday morning after experiencing symptoms while at home on leave and, given the result, planned to remain in quarantine for five days, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue,” he said.

In October, another member of Biden’s Cabinet, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, tested positive for COVID-19.

Austin said he last met with President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, more than a week before he began to experience symptoms, and had tested negative the morning of that day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Glenn Highway nearly impassable due to whiteout conditions
Power outages are occurring on New Year’s Day across Southcentral Alaska.
Power outages occurring across Southcentral Alaska
Trees lay across downed power lines in the Mat-Su.
Strong winds affecting power, travel in Mat-Su
Members of the Alaska National Guard in the Fairbanks area are stepping in to provide...
Alaska National Guard activated to assist in weather-related Fairbanks evacuations
Alaska State Troopers reported that a newborn child was found in a cardboard box at the...
Abandoned child found in Fairbanks

Latest News

While flight delays are improving, baggage claims are full of unclaimed bags.
Airline travel difficulties are easing, but unclaimed bags are piling up
Power outages struck across Southcentral Alaska on Saturday.
Thousands of Mat-Su residents were without power on Saturday
Winds over 80 mph caused whiteout conditions and briefly closed the Glenn Highway on Saturday....
The Glenn Highway was briefly closed Saturday due to whiteout conditions
Bags continue to pile up at Alaska Airlines Baggage Claim area
Air travel improving but many passengers still dealing with delays