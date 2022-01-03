Advertisement

Top Sports Moments of 2021: No. 1, Seward’s Lydia Jacoby wins gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:11 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - 2021 was a historic year in many ways for Alaskan athletes, but no moment or stage, was bigger than 17-year old Lydia Jacoby winning gold in the 100-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

The Seward High School product finished in 1:04.95, becoming the first Alaskan to medal in swimming at the Olympics. Jacoby’s story captivated the eyes and hearts of her home state and around the globe.

Top Sports Moments of 2021

No. 5 - Iron Dog Finish

No. 4 - East Boys, Bartlett Girls Basketball go undefeated

No. 3 - UAA Athletic Programs Reinstated

No. 2 - Dallas Seavey wins 5th Iditarod

No. 1 - Lydia Jacoby Wins Gold at Tokyo Olympics

Other Notable Sports Moments of 2021

- Ruthy Hebard wins WNBA Championship with Chicago Sky

- Anchorage Wolverines established

- JT Thor, Daishen Nix make NBA debuts

- Obed Vargas makes MLS debut at 15 years old

- Jeremy Swayman makes NHL debut

- Vicky Persinger qualifies for 2022 Winter Olypmics

- Landon Smith wins fourth straight state wrestling title

- Marko Cheseto breaks own double-amputee marathon

- Lathrop football dethrones Soldotna

- Alev Kelter competes at Tokyo Olympics

- World Eskimo Indian Olympic Games return

- Midnight Sun Game returns

- Equinox Marathon returns, women’s record broken

- Davis Norris wins 3rd Mount Marathon

- Keith McGee becomes first Alaskan to compete in NASCAR

