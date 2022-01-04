ASD exploring options to keep in-person learning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District may suspend classes for an undetermined amount of time this spring if staffing levels fall below manageable levels, according to a letter sent out to families Tuesday.

In the letter, ASD Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop wrote that the priority is to keep staff and students healthy and safe with in-person learning as COVID-19 case counts begin to see another spike, particularly with the omicron variant becoming the dominant strain in the U.S.

“Similar to the one-week closure following the 2018 earthquake, we may need to take some time off school to build our staffing if employee absences are too great to carry out our mission,” Bishop wrote in the letter.

Bishop added that any lost time would be made up with “quality instructional days” throughout the spring semester, with adjustments to the school calendar. That means possibly filling in non-instructional days with classes, and only using online learning as a last resort.

Students returned to class Jan. 3 with attendance down 5% compared to the same time one year prior, according to the letter. Compared to the same time in pre-pandemic semesters, Bishop said attendance is down 8%.

Bishop also said that a decision on the school district’s mask mandate — which was extended to Jan. 15 — will be made by Jan. 14.

