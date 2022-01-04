High winds and cold air make a dangerous combo for the Mat-Su

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A high wind warning continues in the Palmer and Wasilla through Wednesday.

Cold north winds have been blasting through the Matanuska Valley since New Year’s Day, a blustery and frigid start to 2022. A warning will remain in place for northeast winds 35 to 45 and gusts to 75 mph into Wednesday evening. Although winds will be very strong, the intense wind event of the past few days will taper down.

Cold air is entrenched over northern Alaska. And wind chills to 65 below are possible in parts of the Interior.

Southeast Alaska is also seeing weather impacts. High pressure will generally keep skies clear with north-northeast winds. Wind chills to 55 below in Skagway. And Haines and Juneau will see wind chill values drop to 40 below.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on the forecast. Download the weather app here.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.