Power slowly coming back for Mat-Su residents after wind storm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Matanuska-Susitna Borough residents are beginning to pick up the pieces following a three-day wind storm that knocked out power and caused widespread damage across southcentral Alaska.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District also called off classes for a third straight day, pointing to repairs needed in building systems at multiple schools throughout the district. The district said it would make a decision on Thursday’s classes by noon on Wednesday.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, around 8,500 Matanuska Electric Association customers were without power, about 12.7% of the company’s customer base, according to an outage map provided by the company. It was a significant improvement from numbers seen over the weekend into Monday, when as many as 20,000 customers were in the dark, around 28% of MEA’s base. In a press conference held Monday at the borough assembly chambers, MEA spokesperson Jennifer Castro said she anticipates having full power back on by “the end of the week”.

In the meantime, residents were advised to seek shelter at two locations, if they are lacking heat with temperatures dipping below zero this week. Red Cross officials said the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla, and the Palmer Junior Middle School are available.

Red Cross spokesperson Taylar Sausen said 30 total groups were staying at the two locations, with 12 overnight stays at the Menard Center and 18 at the Palmer Junior Middle School. Sausen added that the Red Cross anticipates closing the shelters within the week.

In an update at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday on the company’s Facebook page, MEA wrote that crews have made “a lot of progress” overnight working to bring power back on. The post said the Lazy Mountain area of their customer base will still be without power for at least another 12 hours as crews use specialized equipment to fix four broken electric poles. The Lazy Mountain area has seen some of the highest rates of powerless customers throughout the wind storm, with over 95% of its 574 customers in the dark.

Water damage resulted in a frozen wall of ice on the Carrs grocery store in Palmer, Alaska on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Several businesses were damaged during a several-day high wind event tearing through the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. (Photo courtesy Mary Mo)

