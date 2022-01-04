Temperatures set to tumble as winds subside across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Although winds have peaked across the valley, high winds will still be an issue through the day. The high wind warning continues for the Matanuska Valley until 6 Wednesday evening. While hurricane force wind gusts won’t be a concern today, we’ll still see frequent winds gusting upwards of 50 to 65 mph. As a result of the high winds, wind chills easily will fall to 20 to 35 below zero. Bundle up through the day, as colder air is set to continuously spill into Southcentral.

As the winds die down, the main focus shifts to the bitter cold. This will be the longest stretch of single digit temperatures we’ve seen all season long, with some locations waking up to mornings near -20. Thanks to a rather stout area of high pressure this will keep the sunny and cold weather with us through the end of the week. Even southeast is gearin gup for one of the coldest stretches of weather in 1 to 2 decades.

Starting this weekend, the ridge backs off and temperatures slowly warm back into the teens and eventual 20s. This will open the door for snow to return to Southcentral into next week. It’s far too early to tell, but it’s possible that a series of storms next week could bring a nice stretch of snow to the region. Southeast will also get in the mix as daily snow makes a return by Friday night, with temperatures warming to near 40 by Monday.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

