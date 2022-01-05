Alaska Army National Guard stepping in to help Mat-Su residents after windstorm

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Army National Guard is on standby to assist Matanuska-Susitna Borough residents in the aftermath of a historic windstorm that wreaked havoc on infrastructure in the area.

In a news release, the Guard said 10 personnel and “several” vehicles are now at the Alcantra National Guard Armory in Wasilla, and will be utilized to help local authorities in getting stranded citizens out of homes and buildings so they can seek shelter at two locations in the Matanuska Valley. The Guard will also be available to assist in traffic management and pilot car operations on roads that may be obstructed with snow drifts, as well as provide power generators owned by the state’s Emergency Operations Center to the Mat-Su borough’s emergency operations staff.

Individuals from affected communities may be eligible for disaster recovery grants for any damage to their primary homes caused by the winter storms. According to the release, those people should apply online at ready.alaska.gov for the State Individual Assistance Program through the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Valley residents are steadily seeing their power return, according to an outage map provided by Matanuska Electric Association. As of 10 a.m. there were still more than 4% of MEA customers without power, or about 2,788, a significant drop from earlier numbers that hovered around 28% of customers.

In an updated Facebook post at 8:45 a.m., the company wrote that dozens of the outages consist of groups of five to 20 customers. The company said that one particular outage grouping consisted of 121 customers near Buffalo Mine Road and Moose Creek Road. According to the map, the areas most affected by power outages continue to be the Lazy Mountain and Sutton areas, where 75% and 60%, respectively, are experiencing outages.

