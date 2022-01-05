Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association sees uptick in syringe program participants

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In the fight to protect people from the spread of HIV, an Anchorage organization had to get creative with at-home tests during the pandemic, and is seeing an uptick in the use of its needle exchange program.

Venus Woods understands what it takes to battle addiction, being in recovery herself.

“Actually I just celebrated 13 years (sobriety) in December,” said Woods, the director of HIV Prevention and Education at the Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association, also called the 4 A’s.

Now, helping others with a similar past is a passion of hers. For the past two years, she has been using her story to help others in the community stay safe.

“I think that it’s important to have people working with this population that have lived experience of recovery,” Woods said.

Woods works with the 4 A’s program in Anchorage, helping provide rural parts of the state with HIV testing and playing an active role in one of the few syringe exchange programs in Southcentral Alaska.

“Our main goal here at the 4 A’s for prevention, is to lower the risk of infectious disease in our community,” Woods said.

Since COVID-19 started, HIV testing is now limited at the facility during remote testing. Instead, the program has switched over to using primarily at-home test kits. The kits provide participants with all the materials they would need to test themselves for HIV, allowing for more privacy for participants while testing.

“We have done hundreds of these test kits and the feedback that I’m getting from our participants is that it’s really nice to have that option,” Woods said.

In addition, it allows 4 A’s to administer tests anywhere in the state, with transportation no longer having to be a concern.

“Anyone can call us from all over the state,” Woods said. “And we can do the intake over the phone and send them out a test kit, and they may not have that luxury where they live.”

Yet, despite the positive feedback about at-home testing, Woods said they are seeing fewer participants seeking HIV testing.

“We get a lot of walk-ins. And this way with the test kits we can’t really do walk-ins,” Woods said.

However, at the same time, they have seen increases in other programs geared toward HIV prevention. Woods said they have seen an increase in new participants for the syringe exchange program. Through the program, participants can exchange old syringes for new ones up to 200 times. For the first time exchangers, who may not have any needles at the time to turn in, can get 10 syringes for free.

Getting clean, sterile equipment helps reduce the transmission of diseases and viruses like HIV.

In 2019, Woods said the program gave out over one million syringes and they had over a million used syringes turned in. She said in the future she only expects that number to continue to increase due to the lack of detox centers and treatment centers in the state, and the struggles people face to get into those programs.

“I think, you know, kind of all those factors and COVID on top of that create a situation in where we’ve seen (an) increase in numbers,” Woods said.

Testing locations and syringe exchange locations have varied times and dates throughout the week. Interested participants can go the 4 A’s website to find a time and location that is closest to them.

