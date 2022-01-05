Alaska’s Brennan, Patterson win national cross-country ski championships

SOLDIER HOLLOW, Utah (KTUU) - Alaskans proved once again they are some of the best skiers in the country Tuesday at the U.S. Cross-Country Ski Championships in Hollow Soldier, Utah.

Anchorage’s Scott Patterson took the victory in the men’s 30-kilometer mass start freestyle race at 1 hour, 13 minutes and 24.8 seconds, edging fellow Alaska Pacific University teammate David Norris of Fairbanks by 11.9 seconds. APU owned the podium when Hunter Wonders clocked in at 1:13:52.8, a clean sweep for skiers representing Alaska.

“Today was an awesome day for me and the APU men’s team,” Patterson said in an APU press release, coming off a broken wrist suffered while mountain biking in August. “A combination of great skis and strong performances made it a day to remember with lots of excitement during the race.”

Six of the top 10 slots were occupied by APU skiers, as Zanden McMullen (sixth in 1:14:41.8), Garrett Butts (eighth in 1:16:24.0) and Thomas O’Harra (10th in 1:18:03.8) all impressed in Utah.

On the women’s side, former Olympian Rosie Brennan (53:16.9) dominated all 20 kilometers on her way to gold, finishing a comfortable 1:20.6 ahead of runner-up and fellow teammate Rosie Frankowski, who hit the finish line in 54:37.5.

“It was so great to race at home and have my family and friends cheering me on the whole way!” Brennan said in the release. “With COVID, even my Mom has been unable to watch me race for years so it felt really special to be able to race with a hometown crowd before heading to (Beijing).”

“It was SO fun to be out there racing at Soho with Rosie B (Brennan) back in the APU crew,” Frankowski added. “After initially trying for 500m to ski with Rosie, I settled into the chase pack and eventually had a showdown with Caitlin Patterson for most of the race.”

Caitlin Patterson, who rounded out the podium, is a 2008 South Anchorage High School graduate, meaning both podiums between the men and the women all have Alaskan ties.

On Sunday, University of Alaska Anchorage skier JC Schoonmaker won the U.S. National Championship in the freestyle sprint.

Other notable finishes

Men’s 30K Women’s 20K 12. Michael Earnhart - APU - 1:18:30.2 12. Becca Rorabaugh - APU - 59:14.1 14. Espen Persen - UAA - 1:18:55.0 15. Anna Darnell - APU - 59:33.8 16. Magnus Noroey - UAA - 1:19:16.1 29. Tuva Bygrave - UAA - 1:04:10.3 24. Ari Endestad - APU - 1:20:11.3 44. Annie Gonzales - APU - 1:08:16.8 31. Forrest Mahlen - APU - 1:22:13.8 32. Luk Platil - UAF - 1:22:34.3 46. Karl Danielson - APU - 1:26:57.9

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.