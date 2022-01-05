Advertisement

Arctic Thunder Open House at JBER scheduled for late July

The Arctic Thunder Open House will take place at JBER on July 30 and 31 featuring the F-22 Raptor demonstration team and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as the headliner, according to a press release.(Photo courtesy Airman 1st Class Crystal Jenkins)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:29 PM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Arctic Thunder Open House will take place the last weekend of July at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson featuring the F-22 Raptor demonstration team and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as the headliner.

The Arctic Thunder Open House, which treats audience members to aerial performance every other year, has not taken place since 2018 after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, according to a Tuesday press release. The Thunderbirds will feature the F-16 Fighting Falcons and the F-22 Demonstration Team will have an F-22 piloted by Maj. Josh Gunderson, who served at JBER until 2019.

“We’re very excited for this year’s Arctic Thunder Open House,” Arctic Thunder Director Lt. Col. Roderic Rosario said. “We’re looking forward to showcasing the capabilities of not only JBER, but the Army and Air Force at large, and inspiring the next generation of service members.”

According to the Arctic Thunder Open House website, the event has previously drawn over 300,000 people. This year’s event will also feature numerous static displays of Army and Air Force vehicles.

“We are planning for the best Arctic Thunder yet,” Rosario said in the press release. “This is our chance to thank the Alaska community for their support of JBER, and we can’t wait to demonstrate our joint capabilities here.”

