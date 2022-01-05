CDC advises travelers to avoid cruise travel regardless of vaccination status

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking travelers to avoid cruise travel regardless of their vaccination status. The CDC raised the risk level for cruise ship passengers on Dec. 30 from three to four, the highest level.

“This reflects increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the Omicron variant,” CDC wrote on its website.

The CDC was investigating or observing as many as 88 vessels after several cruise ships reported COVID-19 outbreaks, the Associated Press reported.

This announcement comes at a time when the Alaska tourism industry is looking forward to a full slate of cruise ships sailing to Alaska after two years of especially low cruise numbers.

“Over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has just been really hard hit for our industry overall,” Alaska Travel Industry Association President and CEO Sarah Leonard said. “The cruise sector as well many hundreds of tourism businesses. So any kind of travel guidance or restrictions impacts not only the cruise industry, but our tourism industry overall.”

Leonard added that people are still booking travel and the cruise lines are scheduled to dock in Alaska throughout this summer.

Cruise Lines International Association, which represents global cruise lines that come through the state such as Princess and Holland America Line, pushed back on the CDC’s latest warning.

“The decision by the CDC to raise the travel level for cruise is particularly perplexing considering that cases identified on cruise ships consistently make up a very slim minority of the total population onboard — far fewer than on land — and the majority of those cases are asymptomatic or mild in nature, posing little to no burden on medical resources onboard or onshore,” wrote CLIA in a statement.

The association went on to defend the cruise industry’s mitigation efforts and said they are the only industry in the U.S. travel and tourism sector requiring both vaccinations and testing for crew and guests.

