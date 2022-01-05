Advertisement

Alaska’s January cold snap holds

Fort Yukon dropped to 59 below
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:13 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures well below normal across most of the state on Tuesday for Alaska.

A ridge of high pressure centered over northern Russia is directing most of the state over the state. Winds will continue to be strong over the Aleutians, Interior, Southeast Alaska and in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. A high wind warning was canceled for the Matanuska Valley although the winds will still be blustery through Wednesday night.

Wind chill warnings in the eastern interior warn of dangerously low wind chills to 75 below for areas along the Yukon River near Eagle. Flesh can freeze in minutes if left unprotected.

Tuesday’s hot spot in Alaska was Shemya at 37 degrees and the cold spot was super cold. The temperature dropped to 59 degrees below zero in Eagle.

