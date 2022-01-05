Advertisement

NASCAR rejects ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ cryptocurrency sponsorship, Brandonbilt Motorsports says

FILE - This photo shows NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown (68) during a NASCAR Xfinity...
FILE - This photo shows NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown (68) during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:22 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown’s team says NASCAR has rejected Brown’s sponsorship deal with the cryptocurrency meme coin “LGBcoin.”

In this case, “LGB” stands for “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Last year, that phrase became code for a profane chant targeting President Joe Biden, originating from a viral video clip of Brown giving an interview after winning a race.

Under the sponsorship deal, the LGBcoin.io sponsorship would have been displayed on Brown’s No. 68 car.

Brown announced the deal last week, posting a video of the car on social media.

Brandonbilt Motorsports said in a statement that they followed the standard process and a NASCAR official had approved it.

The Washington Post reports NASCAR made it clear in November that no reference or imagery based on the chant would be allowed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen pipes burst at the Carrs Store in Palmer
Power slowly coming back for Mat-Su residents after wind storm
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
ASD continues in-person learning, could close school if staffing levels drop
A small plane rests on its roof at the Palmer Municipal Airport, Jan. 3, 2021, after high winds...
Disaster declaration made for Matanuska-Susitna Borough as high winds continue onslaught
Police initially blocked off the intersection of Old Seward Highway and East Tudor Road for a...
Man arrested for Midtown shooting that leaves 2 hospitalized
Rasmuson Foundation.
Alaska banker and longtime philanthropist Edward Rasmuson dies at 81

Latest News

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older. Earlier this week, the Food and...
US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID boosters for younger teens
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, Wednesday,...
Garland vows accountability for anyone responsible for 1/6
FILE - Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V....
Plessy, man whose arrest led to ‘separate but equal,’ is pardoned
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Biden, Obama, Pelosi to speak at Harry Reid’s funeral
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Maxwell to seek new trial after reports of juror’s sex abuse