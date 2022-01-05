Near-record cold spills into Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s not often it happens, but Juneau is waking up to temperatures colder than Anchorage. A large portion of the state continues to remain in a deep freeze, as an Arctic high pressure continues to influence our weather pattern. With no signs of it letting up through the rest of the week, expect record to near-record cold for parts of Southeast to continue into Thursday.

Both Wednesday and Thursday will be the two coldest days for the state, as winds have died down enough to allow colder air to settle in at the surface. This means many areas from Southcentral to Southeast could wake up to temperatures anywhere from 5 to 20 below zero Thursday morning.

The coldest conditions will remain from the Middle Tanana Valley to the Eastern Interior, where morning lows will approach 40 to 50 below in some spots. Thankfully winds won’t be an issue at all for these locations, meaning wind chills will reflect the air temperature itself.

The rest of the state continues to remain on the cold side, with the warmest location being the Aleutians, where temperatures will top out near 40 degrees today.

While the rest of the week will be cold, there is a sign of warmer weather. Head into the weekend and next week, a warming trend will build into Southeast, Southcentral, parts of Southwest and into the Interior. This comes as the ridge backs off, and winter storms once again take aim on coastal regions of Alaska. Highs for Southcentral will approach freezing, while highs in Southeast will top out near 40.

Stay warm!

