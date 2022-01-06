Alaska hospitals remain vigilant against omicron as hospitalizations remain stable

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Health care workers have been battle-tested throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and the omicron variant is presenting the latest challenge as cases in Alaska rose 145% last week compared to the week of Dec. 22-Dec. 28, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

While cases are on the rise, hospitalizations have remained stable the past few weeks, with 56 people being hospitalized with the virus in Alaska on Wednesday and adult ICU bed occupancy over 75% according to the state health department.

“Right now we’re actually in a really good place with hospitalizations. We are starting to see increases,” said Jared Kosin, Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association president and CEO. “And we know that it’s going to hit. We just don’t know how severe it’s going to be, or when.”

Hospitalizations are one of the more lagging data indicators when it comes to tracking COVID-19′s impact on a community.

Across the country, the omicron variant has led to rising hospitalizations as hospitals deal with workforce shortages. In September, 470 out-of-state health care workers came to Alaska to help relieve the strained health care system as it battled the delta variant.

While some early studies have suggested that the omicron variant is less likely than the delta variant to send people to the hospital, it is highly contagious.

This week the City and Borough of Juneau announced it would be requiring indoor masking after case rates reached a “high alert level”. Hospitals in the area are having staffing issues because doctors and nurses have to quarantine after exposure, according to emergency operations there.

Chief Medical Officer of Providence Alaska Medical Center Dr. Michael Berstein says keeping staff healthy is a priority, and they are strongly encouraging all employees to get a COVID-19 booster after requiring the vaccine.

“Within the hospital we’re also having people return to the very careful use of protective equipment that we had much earlier in the pandemic before we had vaccines available,” Bernstein said.

Hospitals around the state remain vigilant as they keep an eye on staffing levels and hospitalizations as omicron’s presence in Alaska grows.

