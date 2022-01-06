Advertisement

Cold this week, warming next week

A deep freeze holds over Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:25 PM AKST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Significantly below average temperatures continue over the state as a massive high pressure ridge holds over eastern Russia. This is effectively blocking any incoming storms and holds cold Arctic air over mainland locations.

North winds are acting as a cold air pump around that circulation of high pressure.

There is a pattern change brewing in the Pacific. A low pressure system will eventually move north far enough as the high drifts out of the state and that is what will produce the change. Warmer air means moisture and that means a chance of snow, even rain for parts of southern Alaska.

Wind chill advisories remain in effect for Thompson Pass for wind chills to 50 below. The northern part of Southeast Alaska will see wind chills from 30 to 40 below.

The hot spot in Alaska on Wednesday was Dutch Harbor at 45 degrees, and the cold spot was Eagle at 57 degrees below zero.

