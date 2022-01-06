Advertisement

Couple asks to adopt teen accused of shooting at deputies

By WESH Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:59 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - At a pretrial hearing for a 14-year-old girl accused of shooting at Florida deputies, a couple offered to adopt her, saying the system failed the teen.

Shauna and Dan Willis reached out to 14-year-old Nicole Jackson several months ago after the teenager was arrested. They’ve been talking to her by phone while she’s been in jail.

“We just have good intentions in mind for her. So, we pray for her every day, and if we can give her a family, we’d be willing to do that,” Shauna Willis said.

Nicole Jackson, 14, is charged as an adult after a June incident in which she and a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot at Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies. She faces felony charges that include attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.(Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office, WESH via CNN)

Jackson is charged as an adult after a June incident in which she and a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot at Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies. She faces felony charges that include attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The Willises believe the system failed Jackson, who has had several run-ins with law enforcement while in foster care.

Investigators say on June 1, Jackson and the 12-year-old ran away from a children’s home in Osteen, broke into an unoccupied house and armed themselves with weapons they found. When deputies surrounded the property, the children allegedly opened fire on them.

The Willises feel the children are the victims and say if Jackson is acquitted, they will step in.

“I assume she would go back in the foster system. We would prefer that if adopting her would keep her out of that system, then we would do that,” Dan Willis said.

Jackson is being represented by the public defender’s office. Her attorney asked for more time to prepare, and the judge agreed to a delay. The judge also set a case management hearing for February, telling the defense and prosecutors to be ready to talk to her.

The 12-year-old co-defendant, who is also accused of shooting at deputies, is charged as a juvenile and remains in juvenile detention. There was a hearing in his case as well. A court-appointed attorney says he expects a resolution for the boy within a month.

