Power mostly back for Mat-Su residents after windstorm

By Joey Klecka
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:47 AM AKST|Updated: seconds ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Power has been mostly restored for Matanuska-Susitna Borough residents following an historic, days-long windstorm that knocked many offline for days, but another wind event is on the horizon.

According to an online outage map provided by the Matanuska Electric Association, less than 1% of the company’s customers were still without power as of 10 a.m. Thursday, with about half those homes located in the Lazy Mountain area.

However, MEA spokesperson Jennifer Castro told Alaska’s News Source Thursday that the true number is about 100 members. A post on the company’s Facebook page explained that crews have rerouted power from a different circuit “on a few outage locations so they are showing some meters as off but they are actually on”.

“Our big priority today is going and removing any remaining trees on the lines and any trees that are about to fall on the lines and getting these last 100 members back on today,” Castro said.

Castro also said MEA will have crews on standby Thursday in anticipation of another wind event that is expected to hit the Mat-Su on Friday and last through Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts of up to 55 mph could be seen Friday night.

The Red Cross is also hosting one shelter for those still in need of assistance due to the subzero temperatures, a day after closing down its Palmer shelter at the Palmer Junior Middle School. Currently, the only shelter available is at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center, where a Red Cross spokesperson said 11 families are now being housed.

The Red Cross said the shelter will continue to operate until the borough decides it is no longer needed, and added that Palmer residents who are unable to reach the Wasilla shelter can call the borough’s emergency hotline at 907 861-7900.

