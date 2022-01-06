Single digit highs remain across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The average temperature since the start of the new year for Anchorage is a chilly 5 degrees. Even with the sunshine, temperatures have been slow to warm each day, as an Arctic high continues to influence our weather.

We’ll see one more day of single digit highs for some locations across Southcentral, before a slow warming trend arrives. Not only for Southcentral, but the Panhandle as well. Temperatures are set to warm 20 to 30 degrees across the region over the next week.

Heading into Friday and the start of the weekend, winds could be an issue for the value. While they will be nothing like what we just dealt with, gusty winds up to 50 to 55 mph is possible for the Matanuska Valley Friday afternoon into the start of the weekend. Any debris left from the recent wind storm could get tossed around, but this will be a short-lived event.

An incoming storm moves in from the south starting Saturday, bringing daily snow chances and warmer weather by the start of next week. Many areas in Southcentral will warm considerably, with highs near freezing possible by Tuesday.

Have a safe Thursday!

