Valley power outages disrupt Salvation Army operations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Power outages in the Mat-Su Valley aren’t just affecting residents and businesses. The Salvation Army said outages that shut down the Salvation Army Corps Worship and Community Center in Palmer for three days have also had an impact on operations.

Major Kevin Bottjen said the Community Center was without electricity, water and heat Sunday through Tuesday. Power was restored late Tuesday night but not before volunteers had just emptied everything from the freezers in the Center’s food pantry to an empty bus in the parking lot.

“And, of course, the day we had all the food transferred over, the lights came back on,” said Bottjen. “So now, today, we get to transfer all the food from the bus back into the freezers.”

Bottjen said closing the food pantry, even for a day or two impacted dozens of people. But it couldn’t be helped, the outages put them in the same boat as many other Valley residents.

“It’s quite challenging when the Salvation Army is being hit with the same disaster as everyone else, and yet we still want to get out there and do what we do.”

The outages also impacted the Charity’s ability to provide meals at the Borough’s two emergency shelters.

“It’s really hard to cook with no water, no heat and no electricity,” said Bottjen.

When it became clear they had no way to prepare hot meals, Bottijen said local businesses stepped up donating food and gift cards to make sure people in the shelters were fed.

“Even though we couldn’t cook and we didn’t have water, we were able to provide food for folks like that. It’s only with the good will of the community that we are able to continue doing what we are doing even when we are experiencing disaster on our local level,” he said.

Bottjen said the food pantry at the Palmer center should be open Friday from noon to 4 p.m. He hoped to be able to provide a hot meal to shelter guests on Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.