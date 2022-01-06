Wolverines surprise youth skaters with backyard scrimmage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Aspiring hockey players were carving the Fraze Family Backyard Barn over the holiday break as they typically do, before their scrimmage was crashed by a few Anchorage Wolverine junior hockey players.

The kids got to skate with the same players they cheer for at the Ben Boeke Ice Arena on the weekends. Check out the video attached for the sights and sounds.

