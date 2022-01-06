Advertisement

Wolverines surprise youth skaters with backyard scrimmage

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:53 PM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Aspiring hockey players were carving the Fraze Family Backyard Barn over the holiday break as they typically do, before their scrimmage was crashed by a few Anchorage Wolverine junior hockey players.

The kids got to skate with the same players they cheer for at the Ben Boeke Ice Arena on the weekends. Check out the video attached for the sights and sounds.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen pipes burst at the Carrs Store in Palmer
Power slowly coming back for Mat-Su residents after wind storm
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
ASD continues in-person learning, could close school if staffing levels drop
Alaska State Troopers
Mother of abandoned baby identified
A small plane rests on its roof at the Palmer Municipal Airport, Jan. 3, 2021, after high winds...
Disaster declaration made for Matanuska-Susitna Borough as high winds continue onslaught
Police initially blocked off the intersection of Old Seward Highway and East Tudor Road for a...
Man arrested for Midtown shooting that leaves 2 hospitalized

Latest News

Alaska Pacific University skiers Scott Patterson (middle), David Norris (left) and Hunter...
Alaska’s Brennan, Patterson win national cross-country ski championships
Athlete of the Week: JC Schoonmaker of the University of Alaska Anchorage ski team.
Athlete of the Week: UAA skiing’s JC Schoonmaker
Knik 200 and 100 winners, Nic Petit and Cym Smyth.
Knik 200 & 100 finish among Mat-Su wind storms
JC Schoonmaker National Champion
UAA senior Schoonmaker wins freestyle sprint at US Ski National Championships