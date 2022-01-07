Alaska Ombudsman investigates Juneau prison COVID-19 complaints, but broader issues remain

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Ombudsman released a report in late December, detailing the results of an investigation into several COVID-19 complaints at Juneau’s prison.

The report touches on broader issues for the corrections system including overcrowding and staff shortages, which have made it challenging to respond to COVID-19.

The complaints are related to issues at Lemon Creek Correctional Center during the fall of 2020. The prison is sometimes close to or even above its capacity.

“We hold 226,” said Superintendent Bob Cordle last week. “Right now, we’re actually under cap. But we’ve been as high as 292.”

Across the state’s corrections system, overcrowding has long been an issue. Data from the department shows that the corrections system was at 93.5% capacity on Wednesday.

Closed for five years, Palmer Correctional Center has recently reopened to relieve some of the burden. As of Wednesday, 115 people were housed there.

Cordle said overcrowding has resulted in something of a “juggling act” for administrators. COVID-19 has presented more challenges and there are few single cells in Juneau for people to quarantine in.

According to the department, six incarcerated people have died with COVID-19 in Alaska’s prisons. Just under 3,200 people have tested positive for the virus and 41 have been hospitalized.

Kate Burkhart, Alaska state ombudsman, said the office did not look deeply into systemic issues like overcrowding, keeping the investigation narrowly focused on the complaints to avoid going down a rabbit hole. But the report did note that overcrowding was a “complicating factor” for managing COVID-19.

”Overcrowding is always an issue, even when we’re not as full as we are,” Cordle said last week.

In 1998, a quonset hut was built as a temporary facility in Juneau to house incarcerated people with the prison full. Several other Alaska prisons had the same huts, but 24 years later and Juneau’s is the only one left.

It’s mostly women who are considered medium and minimum security who are housed there, Cordle said, and with a good heating system, it’s considered something of a privilege to stay there.

“It’s actually a preferred place for inmates to reside because they’ve got fresh air,” Cordle added.

One complainant was frustrated that the hut did not have running water for people to wash their hands. The prison used hand sanitizer and waterless soap instead.

“I feel like in the middle of a pandemic, where one of the most important strategies is washing your hands, people should have the ability to wash your hands,” Burkhart said.

The ombudsman brought the issue to the department and a sink was installed in the hut.

Megan Edge, a spokesperson for the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska, was scathing over Lemon Creek’s decision to use a temporary quonset hut for over two decades to house people.

“That’s appalling,” she said.

Another complaint that the ombudsman investigated was for inadequate COVID-19 screening at Lemon Creek. One complainant raised concerns that they spent 27 days in quarantine and didn’t have their temperature screened for seven consecutive days.

“I think it’s important if folks are exhibiting signs of COVID that the facility needs to be monitoring that. So if those symptoms worsen that they get the adequate medical care they need,” Burkhart said.

The ombudsman found the screening complaint “unreasonable,” but Burkhart noted how strained staffing at Lemon Creek was at the time, leading to the longer-than-normal quarantine period to keep other incarcerated people safe, which the ombudsman said was “partially justified.” She recommended that correctional officers help conduct temperature screenings.

“The issue is that correctional officers are very busy, moving non-stop all day,” Cordle argued.

He spoke more broadly about the staffing issues at the prison. There are five nurses who regularly work there, and at some points during the pandemic, two were unavailable. Traveling nurses have been brought in and have been a big help, Cordle said.

Dozens of incarcerated people at Lemon Creek Correctional Center and staff were infected with COVID-19 last summer. That outbreak posed big challenges for the prison, including on staffing.

Across the state’s correctional system, there have long been staffing shortages despite recruitment efforts. The department has recently doubled a signing bonus to $10,000 for new correctional officers with a few conditions.

Betsy Holley, a spokesperson for the department, said there were vacancies for 78 correctional officers as of Monday. Two years ago, the department was short 90 correctional officers when the system was described as being “in crisis” by the officers’ union.

Holley said the department “has taken steps to rectify the concerns” raised in the ombudsman’s report, but Edge, a former spokesperson for the Department of Corrections, says the report doesn’t go far enough to address the system’s underlying issues.

She says administrators have made policy choices during the pandemic that have worsened conditions for the over 4,600 people currently housed in their facilities.

Some states released incarcerated people early to mitigate COVID-19 risks, but that didn’t occur in Alaska. Edge says staffing shortages and overcrowding most negatively impact the people housed there by locking them down in their cells and limiting recreation time.

“We’re learning to live and live safely with the pandemic,” Edge added. “We’re seeing schools opening back up and prisons, and the people who live inside them, need them to open back up, too.”

The Alaska State Ombudsman says complaints can be filed online. Alaskans can call (907)-269-5290 or email the ombudsman@akleg.gov.

